Crouse Auxiliary Launches 34th Annual Lights of Love

34 years ago, Crouse Auxiliary began an annual endeavor illuminating the clock tower with 3000 bright white lights. Today the longstanding tradition is a visible symbol of the beginning of the holiday season right here in Central New York.

Each of the 3,000 lights represent gifts given in honor or in memory of someone, Crouse Hospital Auxiliary President Jeff Pawlowski says. Each gift also goes to support the hospital’s ability to provide comprehensive medical services and programs for the community. This year, funds raised from the annual event will go directly to Crouse’s Emergency Department services, he adds.

The lights traditionally begin to glow during a special ceremony held on the Monday evening following Thanksgiving. This year, the tradition continues but once again, everyone will gather virtually to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. Jeff adds that even though people cannot gather in person, the event remains a meaningful tradition for so many within the community.

Donors to the lights of love campaign are invited to a special ceremony to illuminate the clocktower. You can purchase lights on the clock tower through January 2022. To learn more, visit www.crouse.org/lights.