Crouse Clock Tower Illuminates For 33rd Annual ‘Lights Of Love’ Campaign

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The Crouse Health Clock Tower will illuminate Monday with approximately 3,000 Lights of Love.

Each individual light on the clock tower represents a gift, given in honor or in memory of someone, which will support the hospital’s ability to provide medical services to the community. 

This year, the 33rd annual event will raise funds for laboring moms, an intra-aortic balloon pump for heart catheterizations and a portable ultrasound machine.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the ceremony to go virtual this year and anyone who donated to purchase a light for the clock tower will be able to participate in the Zoom ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., with the lighting to follow at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about the campaign and how you can participate and honor a loved one,visit crouse.org/lights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected