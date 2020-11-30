Crouse Clock Tower Illuminates For 33rd Annual ‘Lights Of Love’ Campaign

The Crouse Health Clock Tower will illuminate Monday with approximately 3,000 Lights of Love.

Each individual light on the clock tower represents a gift, given in honor or in memory of someone, which will support the hospital’s ability to provide medical services to the community.

This year, the 33rd annual event will raise funds for laboring moms, an intra-aortic balloon pump for heart catheterizations and a portable ultrasound machine.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the ceremony to go virtual this year and anyone who donated to purchase a light for the clock tower will be able to participate in the Zoom ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., with the lighting to follow at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about the campaign and how you can participate and honor a loved one,visit crouse.org/lights.