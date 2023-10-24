(WSYR-TV) — We all know there is no promise stronger than a “pinky promise.” Next week, Crouse Health is asking women to make a promise to take care of themselves.

It’s part of its Ladies Night Out event. The theme is “Pinky Promise: Make a pact with your BFF, better health and more fun.”

So ladies bring your girlfriends together for a night that will include a board craft, live music, chair massage, vendors, Crouse Health experts and more.

Mark your calendars Ladies Night Out is with Crouse Spirit will take place at The Embassy Suites – Destiny USA, on Thursday, November 2, 2023 from 6-9 p.m.

You can get more info and purchase tickets by visiting: Crouse.org/Events/Ladies-Night-Out