(WSYR-TV) — The mission behind the Crouse Health Foundation is simple: to provide the best patient care and and to promote community health. That’s exactly what they’re doing this weekend with the 6th Annual Polo for Preemies fundraiser.

The Crouse Health Foundation was established in 1974 as the fundraising arm of Crouse Health. The Foundation is governed by a voluntary board of directors responsible for the investment, management and administration of all funds and other property given to Crouse.

Pre-match festivities this Sunday begin at 1 p.m. for guests to socialize and enjoy music. Family-friendly activities and silent auctions will be offered throughout the afternoon with food and beverages available for purchase. The polo match will begin at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are available at the gate (kids under 12 are free with a paid adult participant).

Proceeds benefit the Crouse Little Fighters Club in the Baker Regional NICU. The Baker Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has grown to become home to the area’s premier and highest level NICU, providing intensive care for newborns and families from a 14-county region of New York State.

The event is this Sunday July 30, at the Skaneateles Polo Club located at 783 Andrews Road in Skaneateles. Learn more about the 6th Annual Polo for Preemies fundraiser at Crouse.org/Polo2023.