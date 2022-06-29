Crouse’s latest event to support NICU returns to the polo fields this July.

For the first year back since 2019, anyone can watch a polo event and raise money for charity. Proceeds from the event go to support the care of the NICU section of the hospital.

On average, there are 800 to 1,000 babies in the NICU unit that are getting taken care of there. It’s a unique event with activities starting at 1:00, including kids zones, with the polo match itself kicking of at 3:00. Dressing up as much or as little as you like is encouraged.

The event is on Sunday, July 31st at 1 pm on Skaneateles Polo Grounds on 783 Andrews Road. Tickets are $10 at the door, and children under 12 are free with a paid adult. To learn more, visit Crouse.org/polo2022.