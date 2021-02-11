Crouse Hospital Nurses Spread Kindness Amid COVID-19

Two Central New York sisters, who work as registered nurses at Crouse Hospital have come up with a kind way to support their colleagues amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Ashley Cummings and Amy Brown have been painting motivational rocks and leaving them throughout the Crouse Parking Garage for employees to find. Their kindness has been a source of support for many, Amy says.

Ashley works on the Crouse Oncology Unit, while Amy works in the Intensive Care Unit. Both have been on the front lines since the pandemic began nearly one year ago, and say they just want to provide a little inspiration and appreciation to staff along the way.

Each rock carries a different message that ranges in sentiment from “Frontline Hero,” to “Wear A Mask” but Amy says the meaning behind each one is the same: We’ll get through this together.

