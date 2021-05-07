Crouse Hospital RN Cheers Up Her Colleagues with Chalk Messages

This week is National Nurses Week and it goes without saying that this year has been hard on nurses everywhere.

One nurse at Crouse Hospital has found a way to brighten up their days with chalk! Registered Nurse, Ashley Haugstatter who is also Manager of the Nursing Recruitment & Retention for Crouse Hospital wanted to cheer up her fellow nurses amid all they’ve gone through.

Haugstatter decided to head outside and took to the parking garage. She drew words of encouragement on all six floors for everyone to see. She tells us, “I think you know for people while they were walking into work it was a little piece of joy that they could take with them throughout the day.” While it’s easy to feel defeated, Ashley tells us she is proud of her nurses and their impact over the past year.

If you’re interested in learning more about Crouse Hospital and all they offer — or are a nurse who is interested in joining their team you can visit Crouse.org.