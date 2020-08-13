Crown Construction Awards CNY Firefighter with $10,000 ‘Hometown Hero’ Award

Crown Construction is giving back in a major way. The Central New York owned business decided to give back to the community during what has been a challenging time for so many. Their Hometown Hero Contest was created and more than 100 entries were submitted on behalf of giving people right here in our community.

Owner Jeff Fredrickson recently awarded Mr. David Ferguson a $10,000 Hometown Hero Award. The award entitles him to a home remodeling project of his choice up to $10,000.

Mr. Ferguson has been a local firefighter and EMT for 50 years and is a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was nominated by his daughter, Nancy Holmes, in recognition of his selfless acts of bravery as a firefighter and for his continual community service.

Crown Construction is an award-winning remodeling contractor and custom home builder in Central New York. For 30 years, Crown Construction has upheld its mission to deliver a superior remodeling experience through meticulous attention to detail and a vigorous pursuit of excellence.

If you’d like to find out how Crown Construction can help you with your home, they have an office on Cortland Road in Dryden and world all across Central New York. For more information you can reach them at (607) 844-3993. You can also find them online at CrownConstruction.com.