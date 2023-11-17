(WSYR-TV) — A hockey season is a long grind both physically and mentally. To combat that, the Syracuse Crunch hired a mindfulness coach this season.

Now, along with The Lobdell Family, partners AmeriCU Credit Union, ANOVA Marine Insurance and BHG Financial and with resources provided by Upstate Medical University. They have started a mental wellness campaign and Mindfulness Coach of the Syracuse Crunch, Ulrika Eriksson joined the show Friday to discuss the initiative.

Throughout the campaign, the Crunch will film “PSAs and mental wellness tips for use on Crunch broadcasts. She will also be speaking to students at schools, youth hockey players and parents and meeting with local businesses and professionals about mindfulness.”

The Crunch will also hold a Mental Wellness Awareness game featuring information about mental health and resources.

Details about the game will come out at a later date. So, check back with SyracuseCrunch.com for details.