(WSYR-TV) — This Monday celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and that usually brings a bunch of matinee games in professional sports.

The Syracuse Crunch are no different. Except this year they are taking Dr. King’s advice and using it as a day of service. The team has partnered up with the Onondaga County Library to benefit the Reading Runway at the Syracuse Airport.

Here is what to expect at Monday’s game:

Kids have been buying $7 discount tix for Monday’s matinee vs. Utica.

Kids can bring books to donate to the Reading Runway at the Airport.

There will be raffles. Prizes include autographed “Puck Hog” books from Christie Casciano; a change to ride the Zamboni.

Comic Book giveaways.

OCPL Exec. Dir. Christian Zabriskie will drop the opening puck.

Discounted tickets are still available through the weekend through Onondaga County Libraries. All libraries are open Saturday, and some are even open Sunday. To check out the hours of a library near you head to onlib.org.