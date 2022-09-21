(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has a history of taking care of those in need. This weekend, you can help feed children and have a good time doing it.

The 11th annual “Cups For A Cause” is how the Independent Potters’ Association raises money to benefit child nutrition programs at the Food Bank of Central New York.

The Independent Potters Association began 11 years ago as a way for independent potters in the area to band together. Eventually, they started this fundraiser, and it’s been going on ever since.

The fundraiser will feature live music, food, and beverages.

The “Cups For A Cause” event takes place this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Benjamin’s On Franklin in Armory Square. The cost is $25 per person at the door.

To learn more, go to IPACNY.org or visit FoodBankCNY.org/Events.