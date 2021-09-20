Cups For A Cause Supports Two Local Charities

A community-minded group of ceramic artists and potters are raising their cups for two causes that mean so much to so many in Central New York.

The annual event that makes a big difference is back for an online sale this year and the Independent Potters’ Association Vice President Casey Cleary-Hammarstedt says it’s great to be back, even if it’s virtual once again this year.

“We really think of it as a circle of giving. We’re providing the cups and the donors are providing the funds,” she says. “100-percent of your donations go directly to the Food Bank and that has always been the IPA way. We donate everything and then the donors help make this a successful and lively event.”

The annual fundraiser is in its 10th year and will help support the food bank of Central New York and Caden’s Wish Break Box Program. Both organizations work to feed those who need it most including children in the community. Food Bank Development Officer Lynn Hy says the need is greater than ever.

“We are anticipating increases coming, so any event like Cups for a Cause are a huge welcome to help us meet the demand we see in the community,” she adds.

This year’s fundraiser will be held online and accessible via Facebook. With the click of a few buttons, you can make a donation in any amount of your choosing. For every $75 donation, you’ll be eligible to select a set of handmade cups, mugs or tumblers. To learn more and to support the cause visit them on Facebook here. The event kicks off September 20th at 7 p.m.



To learn more about the Independent Potters’ Association, visit IAPCNY.org. To learn more about how you can help the Food Bank, visit them online at FoodBankCNY.org.