Curbside At Cornell Connects Local Producers and Consumers

As businesses continue to close and stores find themselves sold out of food, interest in locally grown meats and vegetables is skyrocketing.

Cornell Cooperative Extension in Madison County is working on a program to help bring those local producers to the people who want and need them. Curbside at Cornell is in progress and it’s connecting farmers and producers with local customers.

To learn more about the efforts that Cornell Cooperative Extension is doing for local farmers and residents in Madison County, visit them online at MadisonCountyCCE.org.