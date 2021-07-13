Curbstone Festival and Sidewalk Sales Return to Skaneateles This Summer

After a year of rescheduling and relocating due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, The Skaneateles Curbstone Festival Sidewalk Sales return to the village this summer.

The family-friendly event runs along Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets July 15th through the 17th and has been a longstanding tradition for the lake town community.

The streets will come alive with unique offerings and major sales too. The event will also feature fun events for the whole family including balloon art, juggling, music and more. Several nonprofit organizations will be on hand, including Baltimore Woods, the Skaneateles Festival, Skaneateles Lake Association, Skaneateles Foundation, Central New York Land Trust, Americans Serving Abroad Project (A.S.A.P.) and John D. Barrow Art Gallery, which will sell giclée prints, ready-to-hang canvas wraps, candles and notecards. The gallery will be open extended hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,throughout the event.



Sightseeing cruises will be offered each day by Mid-Lakes Navigation and the Skaneateles Library will also host their summer book sale.

The Skaneateles Curbstone Festival is happening July 15th through the 17th in the village of Skaneateles. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. For more information visit Skaneateles.com.

