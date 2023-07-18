(WSYR-TV) — Summer is always a good time to stroll along the lakeside streets in Skaneateles, but this weekend is an especially good time. More than forty merchants are taking part in the annual Curbstone Festival, starting Thursday and running through Saturday.

Hilary Fenner of the Skaneateles Area Chamber Of Commerce and Sara Hueber Collins, store manager at Pure Placid, joined Bridge Street to talk about the upcoming festival this weekend.

The festival will feature more than 40 merchants taking part. Shoppers can choose from among men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, kitchen items, floral accessories, jewelry, art, home décor and holiday furnishings.

The Jackman Twins will perform magic, juggling and balloon art throughout the weekend from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Skaneateles Curbstone Festival and Sidewalk Sales run Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all throughout the village of Skaneateles.

You can find out more on the chamber’s website at Skaneateles.com/Calendar.