(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Peyton Ashford takes us to a family-owned bakery in Syracuse, and it’s pretty sweet.

From whole cheesecakes– to platters– to slices– Big MaMa’s Cheesecakes has a long list of flavors to satisfy your tastebuds. Strawberry crunch– white chocolate raspberry– cookie monster just to name a few.

The restaurant features over 60 flavors, and is willing to make a flavor just for you.

The Fanizzi family was forced to briefly change locations, continuing their services next door at Joey’s Italian Restaurant for just a few weeks. The Fanizzi family didn’t let that experience stop them. In addition to the desserts they make daily, they also cater to over 40 local business and restaurants.

Big MaMa’s Cheesecakes is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. The business is located at 6598 Thompson Road in Syracuse.

You can find Big MaMa’s Cheesecakes on Facebook for more information.

If you would like to see your favorite restaurant featured, you can always email us at BridgeStreet@localsyr.com.