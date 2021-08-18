Cut Loose At “Footloose” At The Rev Theatre Company

The global phenomenon “Footloose” that celebrates the exhilaration of youth and the strength of community is live on stage at the Rev Theatre Company and you’re invited to cut loose.

The show features all the great songs from the iconic film centered around a funny, lively, heartfelt story and actor Christopher Swan who plays “Reverend Moore” says the production really captures the different sides of what’s happening and the importance of community. “It shows how two different groups of people can handle that in different ways,” he says.

For actress Julie Cardia who plays “Vi Moore,” this production is a return to the Rev for the seventh time and she says it’s special because of what it means to both the actors and the audiences watching.

“A lot of us sometimes have relationships that we’re closed minded to people coming into,” she says. “But if we could all be a little bit more understanding and open minded of each other and look to our younger generation, and believe in them … I think those are really huge themes that this play talks about.”

Actor Brody Grant who plays the role of “Ren McCormick” says that he can personally relate to his character as someone who was born in Michigan and was uprooted to Georgia at a young age. “It’s interesting to step back into the shoes of a total outsider who has to learn how to work in this community,” he says. “It’s just a blast. I love this part and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to work with.”

Footloose runs through September 1 at the Rev Theatre Company in Auburn. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit TheRevTheatre.com.