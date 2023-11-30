(WSYR-TV) — Since 1955, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has taken up the fight against cystic fibrosis, helping fund research and ensuring access to quality care. On Sunday, December 10, during their Brunch for Breath event, the foundation will honor the 2023 finest class, a cohort of young professionals determined to have lasting impact on their community.

The fundraiser event will bring together the best restaurants, wineries, breweries, and bakeries across CNY, allowing attendees to vote on their favorites. Current vendors include Eleven Waters, Erma’s Island, and Boundary Breaks Winery.

Brunch for Breath will also feature a silent auction that includes American Airline miles, Maui Jim sunglasses, skis and several more items as well.

Individual tickets are available starting at $65.

For more information and to get tickets to the event, visit Finest.cff.org/CNYBRUNCH.