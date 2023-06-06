(WSYR-TV) — Micron isn’t the only tech giant turning heads in Central New York and around the country.

The DAKboard is the ultimate calendar/dashboard for your family or business. The Camillus company has recently been recognized by HGTV’s Smart Home 2023 episode. Founder Dan King and CEO Corey Carrigan joined Bridge Street Tuesday to discuss the company’s beginning and the product that has caught the eye of the tech world.

HGTV’s episode featuring DAKboard airs again this Thursday at noon. Plus, you can find out more about DAKboard by heading to DAKboard.com