Dan Cummings Brings Veterans Voices To Light

Veterans Day is a time set aside to honor the service of those men and women who defend our country. For several years, Dan Cummings has been reaching out to veterans in the community to bring their stories to light. His latest special program, ‘Veterans Voices’ airs on Veterans Day on News Channel 9 at 7pm.

You can also catch up on other stores of note from our hometown heroes under the local news tab on Localsyr.com.