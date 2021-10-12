Dancing With The Stars: Disney Hero Night Recap

It was an heroic night in the ballroom as Dancing With The Stars kicked off their heroes and villains week on the popular ABC show.

Magical moments, mouse ears and a Mickey dance challenge were some of the night’s highlights including a surprise top contender. Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev not only nailed their quickstep but were given the highest score of the night. All contestants were spared from an elimination round and will compete once again for dancing’s villains night.

Tune in for an encore presentation on Tuesday when one couple will be sent home. Dancing With The Stars Villains night kicks off at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.

