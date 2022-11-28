(WSYR-TV) — There’s holiday magic in the air, and if you listen closely, you may hear the prancing and pawing of some talented hooves. “Dasher’s Magical Gift” is back at the Civic Center after a two-year hiatus.

Larry Crabtree, Connie Zhang, Eve Oakes, and Kayla Frament join Erik and Allison to discuss the upcoming show on Dec. 10 at the Civic Center Theater. There will be two showings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Dasher’s Magical Gift” is an original production commissioned by CNY Arts, and written, choreographed, staged, and costumed by creative professionals who live and work in Central New York.

The production is a great way to introduce young children to live theater, ballet & tap, and classical music, which can help nurture a future interest in becoming creative artists and audience members.

For Tickets, call 215-219-5598 or visit cnyarts.org. Today only, get $2 off per ticket with the purchase of four tickets. Just use code “DEALS22” to get the discount.