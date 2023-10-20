(WSYR-TV) — The Daughters of the American Revolution is an organization with a deeply rich history while also being truly relevant in today’s world.

The organization celebrates women who are descendents of a person involved in the United States and its fight for independence. They’ve got local chapters right here in Central New York. Erin Gurdak is the district 5 director and Kristi Owlett is the public relations director for the Betsy Baldwin Chapter.

Objectives of the organization include:

Historic Preservation – maintain historic sites, restore memorials and gravestones, State Regent’s project Saratoga

2. Education – support schools and colleges across the country

3. Patriotism – projects to support our history with local projects, naturalization ceremonies, care packages to service people overseas, donations for the VA Hospital in Syracuse, Wreaths Across America

Anyone 18 years or older who can prove a lineage to a Patriot of the American Revolution can become a member.

The Daughters of the American Revolution will also be at the Veterans Day Parade at the Fairgrounds Nov. 4.

Visit dar.org and fill out the Membership Interest Form on the first page of the DAR website.