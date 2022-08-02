(WSYR-TV) — Procrastination affects everyone at some point in their lives. Life coach David Essel talked to us today about how to handle it best. He says since the pandemic, procrastination has become one of the top “addictions” for people.

“We need to take it seriously because of the negative impact it has,” he says.

According to David, procrastination is something we grow accustomed to subconsciously. Some even say that they “do better when they are down to the wire.” However, it still leads people to experience unnecessary stress and a lack of self confidence.

Breaking such a tough habit can be done through what David calls an “accountability partner.”

“Find someone to check in with you, or find someone to do it with you,” he says. “That way you have someone who has got your feet to the fire.”

To hear more from David Essel, check out his website at DavidEssel.com.