David Essel Shares His Story Coping With Grief

In a year unlike any other, grief can feel nearly impossible to manage even when a person has lost a loved one to something other than COVID-19.

Life Coach David Essel recently lost his mother, Mary Dolores “Mary Pat” Essel, to a grueling 11-month battle with dementia. He’s was a caregiver to her, and so it’s an emotional time for him. As he shares his memories and how he’s coping with his grief, Essel says many people may benefit from finding a support group.

Essel touches on the topic of how to console someone who is grieving, and reminds all of us to be mindful of what we say to those who are grieving. Instead of “everything is fine” or “It’ll all be okay” consider simply offering your presence and your silence to those who are grieving.

You can find more about David Essel by visiting DavidEssel.com