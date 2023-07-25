(WSYR-TV) — It may be a bit early to start thinking about going back to school, but that doesn’t mean it is too early to address some of the anxieties that come with that for many kids. Life coach David Essel joins us this morning for some advice on how to handle those feelings of stress and anxiety.

David recommends sitting with kids who may feel lonely and letting them know that they are loved and accepted. It’s important to make sure they aren’t spending too much time comparing themselves to others.

David also recommends that parents limit screen time for kids and teens.

David shares details on his book, “The Real-life Adventures of Catherine “Cat” Callaway The First,” which deals with some of these issues. The book revolves around a new girl in school who feels very uncomfortable, shy, anxious, and nervous because she knows nobody there. That is until one of the popular girls in school takes Cat under her wing.

Get more tips from David Essel or check out one of his books at davidessel.com.