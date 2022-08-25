(WSYR-TV) — Country star David Nail visited Bridge Street at the Fair at the Expo Center at the New York State Fair.

His performance is at 2:00 p.m. at Chevy Park.

Nail talked to Steve and Christie about where he gets his inspiration from in writing new music and what has kept him performing for more than 20 years.

So what does it feel like to hear your song on the radio or at the mall when you’re back to school shopping with your son? Hear Nail’s answer in the interview.

The self-proclaimed St. Louis Cardinals fan agrees with Steve Infanti on a Cards-Yankees World Series.