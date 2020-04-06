David’s Refuge Plans ‘Be The Light Day’ for Caregivers

David’s Refuge is known for providing getaways for parents of children with special needs, but now the organization is maintaining smiles by providing care packages, take-out meals and much more. On Saturday April 11th, the organization is bringing the community together for Be The Light Day.

‘Be The Light Day’ aims to highlight caregivers during tough times. Gather the family and create a luminary using household materials or a candle, take a photo, and upload to Facebook using #BeTheLight, to remind caregivers of the support they have in the community.

To make a donation to support Davids Refuge and caregivers, visit DavidsRefuge.org