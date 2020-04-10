De-cluttering Your Space? Get Virtual Design Help with California Closets

Spring cleaning is in full effect and for those de-cluttering their homes, businesses like California Closets is virtually helping people make the most out of their own space.

In cooperation with social distancing, California Closets is offering virtual design consultations to help people organize their closets, homes and more. Design consultants will walk clients through the process by phone, send measuring guides, and use computer design software to show clients possible ideas.

Joy Rafferty says clients are a part of the entire design process. “They are actually seeing this being built in our computer design software,” she said. “With a click of a button of a mouse we can make changes and they are seeing them real time,” she adds.

Rafferty says California Closets designs more than just closets, they can help create home offices, media centers, kitchens, and more, in a fast design process.

California Closets is located on 3210 Erie Blvd. East, Dewitt. You can also visit them online at CaliforniaClosets.com. They are also on Facebook and Instagram at CaliforniaClosetsUpstateNY.