(WSYR-TV) — Famous Artists brings in the national tour of a six-time TONY award winner to Central New York this week. “Dear Evan Hansen” tells a story that really connects in today’s world.

It touches on bullying, social anxiety and so much adversity that modern young people continue to face.

Lili Thomas and Alaina Anderson play mother and daughter, Cynthia and Zoe Murphy.

“Dear Evan Hansen” opens tonight with evening shows through Friday and two shows on Saturday and Sunday. You can find the schedule and tickets online at nacentertainment.com.