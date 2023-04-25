(WSYR-TV) — ALS is an unforgiving disease, but the people it affects are stronger. Since things like the Ice Bucket Challenge came into our lives, funding for ALS has significantly increased.

However, there are still people who die from this disease such as Debbie Gazzara-Ralph, who passed away from ALS last August. Rick Deyulio is here to talk more about the event that is being hosted in honor of her memory.

Rick Deyulio is the Organizer of Debbie’s All-Stars. He talks about what people should expect at the fundraising event. Activities include an all-star game and skills competition and a silent auction featuring items from the Syracuse Crunch, Witty Wicks, and more.

Debbie’s All-Stars is this Saturday, April 29, at Three Rivers Athletic Complex in Lysander from 12:00-3:00pm. In addition to the on-ice festivities, there will be a silent auction and event-branded merchandise for sale. Admission is $5 at the door. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Furthermore, on May 2, Sal’s Pizzeria in Baldwinsville will help by donating 10% of their profits to benefit the ALS Association.