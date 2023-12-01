(WSYR-TV) — Folks across Central New York and beyond are decking the halls for Christmas and the holidays, and several organizations are teaming up to do that for a good cause with skateboards!

This weekend is the Deck the Halls Fundraiser put on by Rise Above Poverty, peaceful schools, and the Cathedral Collective local art group.

The fundraiser is set for tomorrow, Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Stout Beard Brewing in Liverpool. You can learn more about Rise Above Poverty by checking out their website online at RiseAbovePovertySYR.org. You can also learn more about the Cathedral Collective local art group by visiting their Facebook page at Facebook.com/CathedralArtCollective.