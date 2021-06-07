Wedding Guest Attire: Decode The Dress Code

Wedding season is back and that means it’s time to find something to wear. But before you plan your next party outfit, Stylist Allison Harrison says there are some easy ways to decode the dress code.

Some invitations call for black-tie or formal wear, while others don’t specify at all. Allison says that knowing more about the wedding venue can be key to knowing what to wear. The time of day can also make a difference in terms of your fashion choice, she adds.

From bright colors, to jump suits and what men should wear even to a semi-formal or casual affair; Allison breaks down what you need to know. To learn more about how she can help you for your next event, find her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com. You can also find her on social media too!