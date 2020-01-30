Deeper, Darker Beers Included in ‘Hibernation Flight’ at Prison City Pub & Brewery

Primal winter instincts push us towards deeper dishes, stews and soups and darker, heavier beers. At Prison City Pub & Brewery you can choose from dozens of craft beers to find your perfect match.

Owners Marc and Dawn Schulz opened the full service brew pub six years ago. More than 20 beers are either brewed with their small five barrel system or come from other brewery friends. The restaurant features pub dishes made from scratch, local fare, domestic style beers, more than 10 wines and cocktails.

Prison City Pub & Brewery has teamed up with Cayuga County winter tourism to offer samples of their beers. Order the Hiberaction Flight and try out five ounces of 4 craft beers perfect for this time of year.

Prison City Pub & Brewery is located in downtown Auburn at 28 State Street. For hours and more information visit them online at prisoncitybrewing.com/.