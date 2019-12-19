Delicious Christmas day breakfast dishes you can prepare ahead of time

There is no better feeling than waking up to the smell of breakfast on Christmas morning. With so much going on from family in town to kids opening presents to gatherings later in the day making breakfast does not seem to fit in.

However, Andrea Maranville, owner of Silver City Baking Company, said it can be done by preparing your dishes the day before. Here are three easy breakfast recipes she shared that are easy to prepare ahead of time.

BAKED FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE RECIPE (serves aprox. 8 people)

1/2 C. Unsalted Butter (Use Earth Balance butter substitute – for dairy free version)

1/2 C. Sugar

1/4 C Brown Sugar

1 T. Cinnamon

Loaf of French Bread or rustic loaf (For a Gluten Free version use UDI’s GF bread

8 Large whole eggs

1 T Pure Vanilla Extract (+1 t. vanilla bean paste – optional)

2 C – 2.5 C. whole Milk (Use almond milk for dairy free version)

1/4 t. salt

1/2 Cup Chopped Pecans (optional)

1 C. Fresh Blueberries (optional)

Fresh grated nutmeg (1/4 t- optional)

Directions: Cube bread into large chunks. Set aside. Melt the butter and pour half of butter into the bottom of a 9 x 11 casserole dish. Place bread chunks over top of the melted butter. Whisk all other ingredients together into a bowl and pour mixture over top of bread. Turn top pieces of bread to coat with the mixture. Pour the remaining butter over top drizzling throughout. If adding pecans and/or berries, sprinkle over top prepared dish. Cover dish with tinfoil and place in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, preheat the oven to 350F. Uncover and place into the oven. Bake for 40-45 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.

HASHBROWN CASSEROLE RECIPE:

1 bag frozen shredded hashbrowns – 1 pound

1/2. C. unsalted butter (melted)

1 Can Cream of Chicken Soup 10.7 oz

1 container (16 oz) sour cream

1 small onion – small diced

2 C. shredded Cheese (cheddar)

1 t. salt

1/2 t. garlic powder

1/2 t. black pepper

Directions: Thaw shredded potatoes. Next, mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. Pour half of the butter at the bottom of a casserole dish. Pour mixture into dish and spread out evenly. Pour remaining butter overtop. Cover and place in refrigerator overnight. In the morning, preheat the oven to 350F. Uncover and place into the oven. Bake for 40-45 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.

FRESH FRUIT SALAD:

1 Large Cantalope

1 Large Pineapple

1 fresh pomegranate

4 kiwi fruits

4 clementine oranges

For added touch add juice from 1 lime and a drizzle of honey toss into fruit.

Directions: Chop and mix all fruit into a bowl. Drizzle with honey and lime, toss the fruit. Cover with cling wrap and refrigerate.

For more delicious recipes you can visit Maranville’s at https://andreamaranville.com/.