Democratic Women of Onondaga County Host “Black Women Leading Change”

February is Black History month and to celebrate, the Democratic Women of Onondaga County will host a special event. 

The first of its kind, the Democratic Women of Onondaga County is a club under the Onondaga Democratic committee. Their original goal was to bring together people who are like minded but who also have differences. It also serves as a safe space form women to meet and discuss their values and pledges.

Gina Iliev, Vice Chair of the Democratic women says that the organization was created nearly a year ago as a way to help women in the area come together.

“There was a need to have a conversation between women who are from different ends of the political spectrum and life spectrum,”she says. “And we really wanted to just create a space for us to have conversations that were sometimes difficult, sometimes fun and light-hearted, but nonetheless a place where we could come together,” she adds.

In the spirit of Black History month, the program is a very important event that showcases, “Black Women Leading the change.”

Women who embrace Democratic values and want to step forward are invited to a meetup with the Democratic Women of Onondaga County. “Black Women Leading Change” will be held at the Local Iron Workers Local 60 on February 26th from 6-8pm. 

To RSVP for the event and to learn more about the upcoming events, email DemWomenONCO@gmail.com or check out DemWomenONCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

