Dentist in Onondaga County Teach Young Brushers How To Have Healthy Smiles

Dental health is as important as physical health and dentist in Onondaga county are reaching out to young brushers for help driving that message home.

The Onondaga County Dental Society is teaching second graders throughout the county the importance of healthy dental habits.

The society’s focus on 7 to 8 year old children is intentional according to member and pediatric dentist Dr. Tansy Schoonmaker from Little Jaws Big Smiles . “We feel that they’re old enough to understand that dental education is important. That they should take an important roll in their own dental care but also because they can bring that information home to their families and they’re not to old to ignore it,” Dr. Schoonmaker said.

Statistics show 30% of 3 year old children have cavities. That number increases to 50% by age 5. According to Schoonmaker, poor dental hygiene is not the problem, it’s children’s diet. “Lots of snacking, lots of juice even the healthy food we’re snacking on is not good for our teeth. So we see these statistics going up,” Dr. Schoonmaker said.

The number one tip for parents to keeping a child’s teeth healthy is to have five meals a day, breakfast, lunch, dinner, two snacks and drink water in between the snacks . “If you do that you’re going to have good oral hygiene,” said Dr. Schoonmaker.

To learn more or contact Dr. Schoonmaker visit LittleJawsBigSmiles.com.