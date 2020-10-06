Depressed? How Trans-Magnetic Stimulation Might Help You.

Upstate Psychiatry offers a treatment for depression called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. TMS for short, the treatment is described as safe and effective for those suffering from moderate to severe depression.

TMS is described on the Upstate Psychiatry website as a non-invasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of depression. It’s typically used when other treatments haven’t allowed patients to experience remission from depression, and it targets key areas of the brain that are less active in people with moderate to severe depression. It is also being used for ADD and PTSD.

At Upstate Psychiatry, a state of the art machine performs the TMS treatment in a 20 minute or less session. It’s non-invasive and said to have minimal side effects.

Patients are advised to check with their insurance company about TMS before scheduling an appointment. The treatment is covered by some health plans.

Upstate Psychiatry has two locations in Central New York:

Fayetteville: 6836 East Genesee Street

Baldwinsville: 3070 Belgium Road

