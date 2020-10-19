Derek Hough Returns To The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Ballroom

Derek Hough is returning to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom to perform tonight, Monday October 19th. Hough was apart of DWTS for 17 seasons as a dancer and is a current judge this year for the 29th season. He says he enjoys his new role as a judge and being a mentor for the new group.
You can watch “Dancing with the Stars” airs at 8pm on NewsChannel 9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App