Derek Hough Talks ‘Disney Family Singalong’ on ABC

Derek Hough dishes about The Disney Family Singalong. He is just one of the many celebrity guests to join the event hosted by Ryan Seacrest.
The nationwide singalong event will feature celebrities and their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.
You can listen and singalong to your favorite Disney songs tonight, April 16th at 8:00pm on ABC.
