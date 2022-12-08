(WSYR-TV) — There is no shortage of Christmas traditions to share with your family this time of year, and no holiday event brings more tradition than “Christmas at the Landmark.” It’s a celebration of 75 years of holiday cheer with the DeSantis orchestra, and it’s all for a good cause.

While celebrating the DeSantis Orchestra’s 75th anniversary throughout Central New York, they’ve honored the vision and remarkable musical accomplishments of Mario DeSantis with delight and gratitude.

The Orchestra’s Christmas shows became Mario’s favorites, highlighting custom arrangements and featuring outstanding vocalists and guest performers, plus the chance to see so many friends in one place was especially dear to him.

“Christmas at the Landmark” is this Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Landmark Theatre. Tickets are available at the Landmark box office and through Ticketmaster. Get more information at LandmarkTheatre.org.