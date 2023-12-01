(WSYR-TV) — With the holidays right around corner, so is the holiday break. And parents will be looking to fill that free time for their kids.

Those parents are in luck because the whole month of December, the MOST is focusing on STEM educational opportunities. In fact, they call it De-STEM-ber.

The MOST is open every day from December 26 through New Year’s Day.

President of the MOST Lauren Kochian visited Bridge Street to talk about programming.

To learn more about the MOST and what they have going on during De-STEM-ber, head to MOST.org.