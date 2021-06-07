Destress With Cats at Syracuse’s First Cat Café

If you’re looking for a place to destress, look no further than Syracuse’s first cat café, Pawsitivitea CNY Café and Cat Lounge.

Over the past few years, cat cafés have grown in popularity all over the world. When Alisha Reynolds took a trip to Virginia, she was inspired to create one of her own in Syracuse. Pawsitivitea CNY opened in September 2020 and works in partnership with local rescues and shelters to house their cat “residents” to find them a forever home.

The building is split into two with the café and cat lounge separate. From baked snacks and “Purr over coffee” visitors can enjoy something to eat and relax with cats during their stay. An hour visit costs $9.13 per person. You can also book private visits too. Registration is required but you are not required to adopt during the visit.

Reynolds says the feedback from the community has been great. She tells us “A lot of people come in and you know they’re like I feel so relaxed after leaving here.” The cat café also offers various other cat-themed events such as “Mewvie Nights” as well as paint and game nights throughout the month.

Pawsitivitea CNY is having its first Open Adoption Day on Saturday, June 19th from 1-4 pm. In addition to their current residents, Wayward Paws and Oswego SPCA will be bringing more cats to be adopted. You’ll be able to apply and adopt on the spot.

Pawsitivitea CNY Café and Cat Lounge are located at the Regional Market Commons at 2100 Park St., Space 309. You can call them at 315-807-8936 or visit them online at PawsitiviteaCNY.com.