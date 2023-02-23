(WSYR-TV) — Ann Leis, Author of The Artist and Her Doll came by to discuss the book and life of Dewees Cochran.

The book consists of Cochran’s life story, the creation of the dolls, and a gallery of portraits of children with their dolls. In her extensive forty-eight-year doll-making career, Cochran created exquisite portrait dolls for the rich and famous as well as more accessible, yet still lifelike, dolls for a wider clientele.

Cochran had six signature faces of typical children. Yet, most of her work was personalized to mimic the child who wanted the doll. To learn more or purchase the book head to Amazon or https://deweescochranbook.com/.