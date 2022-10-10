(WSYR-TV) — There was a lot of excitement over the weekend when the Syracuse Basketball team rolled out its new line-up at Monroe Madness in Rochester.

Here at home, fans will have a chance to hear from the boss when Jim Boeheim speaks to the DeWitt Rotary Club next Monday at Drumlins.

Leo Eisner, with the DeWitt Rotary Club, joins Bridge Street to discuss the upcoming luncheon with Coach Boeheim to promote Syracuse basketball.

The luncheon will take place Monday, Oct. 17 at the Drumlins Country Club ballroom. You can register now up until the start of the event. Tickets are $30.

To register, you can email leoeisner@aol.com.