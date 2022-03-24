For 65 years, the Rotary Club of DeWitt hosted “Pancake Day” which, like so many other events, was brought to a halt in 2020 due to COVID-19. Organizers were forced to switch gears to continue their traditional fundraising efforts in the midst of the pandemic.

Knowing that the community was counting on them, organizers set out on a task to create an alternative to fill the void and the “Spring Basket Fundraiser” took shape.

Spring Basket Event Co-Chair Carolynn Hendrickson says that the community’s support has been one of the biggest reason’s the Rotary was once again able to bring back the event.

“It was really well received by the community in terms of donating to the baskets and the community purchasing the baskets and we were able to turn around and give away over $30,000 to local non profits as a result, so we’re back at it for 2022,” she says.

Each basket is different and offers everything from pasta to candles, cookies, wine and more. Tickets sell for $75 but Carolynn adds that each basket holds a retail value of approximately $250.

Proceeds from the spring basket fundraiser go to numerous worthy causes including The DeWitt Food Pantry, Catholic Charities, Pass Da Rock, OnPoint For College, YMCA, Nottingham, JD and FM School Programs to name a few.

DeWitt Rotary Board Member Davis Yohe says that the fundraiser is critical to the work that they do within the community, not just because it’s their largest fundraiser all year but because of the way they can give back to the community.

“We’re a group of individuals who’s motto is service above self and the efforts of this fundraiser, and one of the primary ways we serve is to raise funds through this community,” he says.

Through fundraising the DeWitt Rotary has been able to give approximately $1.2 million dollars directly back to the community to make it better in a variety of projects and organizations, he adds.

The DeWitt Rotary spring baskets can be purchased through any DeWitt Rotary member. You can send a check to Dewitt Rotary or pay directly via PayPal. The deadline to order is April 22nd. To learn more and to place orders online visit DewittRotary.org.