DeWitt Rotary Kicks Off Main 2021 Fundraiser With Spring Baskets For Moms

While Rotary Pancake Day is a great tradition in DeWitt like so many traditions, it’s been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.



Every year the money raised helps a lot of people, and this year the Rotary Club are shifting gears with another idea, just in time for Mother’s Day. The club brainstormed alternative ways to raise the funds and Basket Committee Co-Chair Davis Yohe says “the key was to not let people down who depend upon us.”

For their main 2021 fundraiser the DeWitt Rotary Club will be offering Spring Basket’s filled with a multitude of goodies from around the Central New York area. The baskets are valued up to $275 per basket but will cost $75.00.



The basket includes:

A dozen long stemmed red roses in a gift box

· A free haircut at Element on Water Salon

· A free month’s membership at Metro Fitness

· New Hope Mills Pancake mix

· Aldi’s Maple Syrup

· Coupon for free package of maple flavored sausage from Hoffman’s

· Gift package of essential oils and other products from doTerra ($25 value)

· $5 Dunkin Donuts gift certificate

· $5 Pressroom Pub gift certificate

· Small Bottle of rose wine from Liquor Square

· Candy from Speach Family Candy Shoppe

· $30 worth of skin care products from Rodan and Fields

You can buy a basket from any member of the DeWitt Rotary Club by check and mail. The deadline is Thursday, April 15th. Pickup will follow COVID-19 guidelines and will be a drive-through at Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church in Dewitt. Dates for pickup Friday, May 7th from 12:00 pm to 6:00pm and Saturday, May 8th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

For more information you can visit DeWittRotary.org.