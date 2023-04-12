(WSYR-TV) — Robert Searing, the Curator of History at the Onondaga Historical Association, always has something new to teach us every time he’s on the show. Today he’s here to tell us all about the Dey Brothers building downtown.

The magnificent Dey Brother’s building on South Salina Street is one of Syracuse’s most beloved structures, and it’s celebrating its 130th birthday this year.

When Robert and Donald Dey declared their intentions to build a massive new store on the southeastern corner of the 400 block of South Salina and Jefferson Streets.

In the spring of 1893, the mercantile magnates were met with an incredulous reception. According to Robert Dey, many of their neighbors and fellow businessmen wondered why the brothers left the heart of the city’s business district “and moved to the country.” On April 21, 1894, they opened their magnificent new store, hailed by the Syracuse Standard as “one of the most handsome and imposing buildings in the city.”

The Dey Brothers building continues to serve as an anchor of downtown Syracuse and a symbol of that “progressive spirit” championed by the Syracuse Standard during its construction.

Since 2010, the building has found new life as a mixed use residential and commercial space, including the popular coffee shop, Café Kubal, a frequent stop for many Syracusans.

To learn more about Central New York’s history, visit CNYhistory.org.