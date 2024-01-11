(WSYR-TV) — As the saying goes, if you look good, you feel good.

And a good pair of jeans can make a difference – at any age. Jean Queen Diane Gilman is the expert!

She has a mission to help women find their voice in their later years. If you are looking for your voice, her new book, “Too Young to Be Old: How to Stay Vibrant, Visible, and Forever in Blue Jeans: 25 Secrets from TV’s Jean Queen,” is a helpful resource.

Learn more about Diane Gilman and her book at AmplifyPublishingGroup.com. Just search “Diane Gilman.”‘