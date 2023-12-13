(WSYR-TV)–You’ve seen A Christmas Carol; every holiday is incomplete without it. But, you’ve never seen it like Derek Name, the show’s producer, revival. This classic tale is fused with “The Canterville Ghost” to create a Dickens meets the Wilde take.

The ensemble narrates Scrooge’s story in another attempt to expand the show’s creativity. The actors work as one body to bring a twist to these classics. The actors, Trevor Hill and Mary Suits, say this is nothing like he had ever done before. Since the show’s unique adaptation does not rely on the strict traditions of the original show, the actors must remain disciplined.

If your family would like to enjoy something different from the same old Christmas classic, check out Great Northern Artists Collaboratives.